"The Sims has always been more than a game": Maxis says its values aren't changing amid EA's buyout as it works on "the next evolution" of the series

The life simulators working at Maxis have stressed that the developers behind The Sims are still committed to inclusivity, still maintain the same level of creative control, and are still focused on single-player experiences with its "next evolution" as we head into the new year.

The public statement and promises about the future were perhaps motivated by worries around EA's impending $55 billion buyout, which would see Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners (founded by Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner) become private owners, leaving the publisher $20 billion in debt.

As IGN previously reported, several The Sims 4 content creators quit EA's Creator Network in response to the news, citing long-term concerns about the values of the company's soon-to-be owners.