The Sims 4 fans left baffled as rumors suggest EA's latest life sim entry could be getting a remaster, despite ongoing support: "What will they be remastering exactly?"

As rumors of a The Sims 4 remaster circulate, its community gathers to question what EA could actually be planning – after all, we're talking about a life sim that's still receiving new expansions to this day, with more yet to come.

The Sims 4 Adventure Awaits literally only just launched in October, with massive updates to the base game following close behind. Shortly before Adventure Awaits, we also saw fairies finally come to the 2014 life sim in Enchanted by Nature. There are also (likely countless) other DLC drops planned for The Sims 4, as EA said in the past that it has no plans for a Sims 5 – with the fourth entry acting as a sort of "forever" game that developers improve over time.

It comes as no surprise, then, that fans aren't sure what to think regarding rumors of a Sims 4 remaster. Although there's no solid source on these, and they're very much still just rumors, discussions have been popping off since Sims Community reported on them a couple of days ago. As one Reddit thread highlights, Simmers aren't sure why a Sims 4 remaster would be coming about now, when not only is EA actively updating the game, but older titles exist.