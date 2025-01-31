The Sims and The Sims 2 are finally back on PC with all DLC included, but even at $40 these aren't full remasters

Rumors of a Sims and Sims 2 release have been floating about the web all week, and it turns out they're true – EA's iconic 2000 life sim and its beloved sequel are back on PC today.

Hoople borpna to The Sims – it's the series' 25th birthday, and EA is celebrating big with a re-release of the first two games and all of their DLC on PC. Fans can purchase both The Sims and The Sims 2 as part of The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle for $40 or opt to buy just one of the two separately from the collection. The re-releases are available on the EA App, Epic Games Store, and Steam – but are not currently on console.

The Sims and The Sims 2 are dropping as Legacy Collections with all expansions and packs included. For the first game, this means Livin' Large, House Party, Hot Date, Vacation, Unleashed, Superstar, Makin’ Magic, and a special kit for The Sims 4 – the Throwback Fit Kit. Similarly for the sequel, the Legacy Collection boasts all The Sims 2 DLC as well as a Sims 4 goodie thrown in with the Grunge Revival Kit.

It's certainly exciting, but it's important to note that these are re-releases and not remasters or remakes by any means. I discuss this more in my own Sims 2 re-release preview , where I find that while ultimately fun and nostalgic, the Birthday Bundle falls short of some expectations fans might have. It's still very much the same janky 32-bit experience as before, but it's also the only way players without disc copies can (legally) enjoy the series' two most timeless entries.

Need something else to look forward to now? Here are the biggest new games for 2025 and beyond.