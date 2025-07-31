EA exec says The Sims 5 is "not a good idea for our community" because The Sims 4 got so much DLC: "What I wouldn't want to have happen is you to have to start from day zero"

Sims fans have spent at least a decade badgering publisher EA for The Sims 5 after The Sims 4 released in 2014, but despite teasing a sequel with spin-off game Project Rene, EA has no plans to create another main Sims title, and EA president Laura Miele stands by it.

She tells Variety in a new interview that The Sims 5 is actually a bad idea that sucks. "We put out over 85 content packs over the last 10 years on The Sims 4," she reminds players, some of whom are no doubt crying right now while inbreeding their WickedWhims families to cope. "Resetting that is not player friendly and not a good idea for our community."

"What I wouldn't want to have happen is you to have to start from day zero," Miele continues, "and start from scratch and give up all of the things that you have created, give up all of the content that you've purchased over the years."

She draws players' attention to Project Rene instead, which is, notably, another video game that people would presumably have to purchase and start from scratch. But Miele thinks the online multiplayer might be "one of the biggest growth opportunities for Electronic Arts," and she promises "we also are going to be creating and updating the base technology and the base user experience on the core game."

"So you're going to have this life simulation, you're going to have multiplayer capabilities, we are going to have mobile expressions of this," says Miele. "I see The Sims as a significant ecosystem, and a universe of multiple Sims experiences that we have to build on." But The Sims 5 isn't part of it.

