The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom takes rare early price cut

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has only been on the shelves for less than a week, but it's already taking its first-ever price drop. For context we rarely see first-party Nintendo Switch games taking any discounts straight out the gate - it's only in the last year or so that these types of games have been treated to price cuts of more than a couple of dollars.

Woot has your back right now, though, with a $51.99 sale price on the latest Zelda adventure, dropping the $59.99 by $8. That sounds like a small saving, but it's an incredibly rare one - this is the kind of price I would expect to see in Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, not a few days out from launch.

Woot is an Amazon brand, so I fully trust its services - though it is known for offering particularly low prices and running out of stock quickly. As it stands, this discount is running for three days but should the game sell out it will be removed from the shelves. Considering The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom's popularity I don't see this one lasting long. If you're looking to score a discount ahead of next week's Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, I'd move fast.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom | $59.99 $51.99 at Woot

Save $8 - Echoes of Wisdom may have only just hit the shelves, but it's already down to a record-low price at Woot. You're saving $8 here, which may seem small - but it's exceedingly rare to see first-party Nintendo Switch games drop their prices this soon. Buy it if: ✅ You like early Zelda games

✅ You enjoy dungeon crawlers

Price check: Amazon: $54.63 | Walmart: $59.88



Should you buy The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom?

Echoes of Wisdom takes the master sword away from Link and trades it for Zelda's Tri-Rod. Our traditional hero has been sealed away in one of Ganon's nefarious traps, so it's down to the Princess herself to get the world back in order. This isn't your usual hack-and-slash dungeon crawler many might expect from the Legend of Zelda game, but even when swapping traditional combat for Zelda's own magic. That's not to say this doesn't feel like a Zelda game, so I would still recommend it to those who enjoy the classic format. Rather than fighting with your sword, though, Echoes of Wisdom leans more into the puzzler side of things as you choose which items and monsters to conjure into your environment.

In our The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom review, we praised the game for its excellent puzzles and mechanics as well as its fantastic soundtrack. I'd heavily recommend it to anyone looking to kick back with some top-shelf gameplay. If you're in it for the story, you might get a little frustrated. There are some truly magical moments in here, but momentum can be stilted by constant menus and some slower plot points. That's a small price to pay for a brand-new Zelda game that does something fresh and new with the series, though, so I would still recommend Echoes of Wisdom to longtime fans.

