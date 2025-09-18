The Golden Joystick Awards returns on November 20 for its 43rd show

After breaking records last year, the Golden Joystick Awards are set to return on Thursday, November 20.

Throughout the evening, more than 20 awards will be given out, celebrating the best games, performances, and technical achievements of the year. And what's more, most of those awards will be decided by you, because the Golden Joystick Awards remain the longest-running public-voted game awards in the world.

Last year, more than 12 million votes were cast, with Black Myth Wukong, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, and Helldivers 2 winning big on the night. This year, with a suite of excellent titles (and the notable absence of GTA 6 from 2025's release slate), the field seems to be wide open, so if you want to ensure your favorite game from this year gets its flowers, you'll have to make sure you cast your vote when the nominees are announced on Friday, October 3.

You'll have four weeks to cast your votes for most of the main category, before voting closes on October 31. After that, the nominees for Ultimate Game of the Year - the biggest prize of the night - will be revealed on November 3, with voting for that category closing on November 7. Then it'll be a busy few weeks of counting votes before the winners are revealed at the live event in London (but if you can't make it, you can be sure to catch the whole thing via livestraming). Keep a close eye on the Golden Joystick Awards' X and Facebook accounts , or our official partners, Inven and Radio Times Gaming.