Where to find granite in Winter Burrow

You'll need to find granite in Winter Burrow shortly after finding Aunty and getting the key to the basement to grow mushrooms. Or you'll think you will, as you actually need granite for Bufo the frog first. It's a slightly confusing objective overall that can have you stuck if you don't realise the granite to repair the stairs isn't the main objective and you can leave that and come back to it later. Let me clear up the confusion and help you find all the granite you need.

How to get granite in Winter Burrow

(Image credit: Noodlecake Studios)

To get granite , you need to ignore the goal to repair the stairs and keep playing until you meet Bufo the frog. Which means visiting Aunty several times with her giving you something to do each time, specifically make some wooden furniture, fix the stove and make a shovel.

To explain, once you've settled in your new home you'll get a mission to Find Aunty by repairing and crossing the bridge. Once you meet her you'll get the objective to Open The Basement using a key she gives you. This will be the your first brush with granite as one of the three things you need to fix the basement stairs - 20 Pebbles, 15 Granite and 2 Beachnut Biscuits.

At this point the need for granite can feel like a softlock because it's not clear you don't need to repair the stairs yet and there's no way to get granite at this point. You can plant the mushrooms in the initial top area and that's all you need to do for now. The actual need for granite comes much later and, when it does, you will be able to get some easily.



When you've done all that and visit Aunty again you'll be attacked by an owl and she'll be carried away. Which is sub-optimal.