The Silent Hill 2 Remake flashlight can feel like something you've missed as you start to explore Wood Side Apartments. But while you might feel lost in the initial darkness, there's nothing to worry about as it's not something you can actually miss. If you just follow the clues you're given you'll eventually be led right to it.

If you need reassurance, however, then here's exactly where to find the flashlight in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

Silent Hill 2 Remake flashlight location

You'll find the Silent Hill 2 flashlight in room 202, Wood Side apartments 2f, as you can see on the map above. It's not that far from where you enter the building - in one of the few rooms you can initially enter until you get the Silent Hill 2 Remake chute courtyard key that lets you explore further.

To find if you just need to her up the stairs to the second floor where you'll quickly reach a dead and and this suspiciously well lit door in the distance:

Inside you'll find the flashlight on a dummy wearing some familiar clothes. Just be aware that you will be attacked by a mannequin the moment you pick it up so be ready for a fight as soon as the cutscene ends.

Once you have the flashlight, you can explore to find the Courtyard Chute key I mentioned earlier. That will then open a door back down on the first floor near reception that will get you access to the courtyard. No only will that let you access more of the building but you'll find one of the coins here later that you'll need for the Silent Hill 2 Remake coin cabinet puzzle.

