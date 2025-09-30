Bloober working on Silent Hill remake and an unnamed project, and after Silent Hill 2 and Cronos: The New Dawn, new fans can't wait: "Day 1"

Vindicated horror studio Bloober Team is back for blood after people, years ago, didn't want to trust it with Konami's Silent Hill 2 remake. Now, the Polish studio is not only working on its remake of the original Silent Hill, but also an unnamed title.

CEO Piotr Babieno and vice president Karolina Nowak mention the two games in a September 30 investor chat (thanks, Resetera). According to GamesRadar+'s translation assisted by DeepL, the Bloober execs explain that, "We have two first-party production teams, one of which is working on Silent Hill 1, while the other has started working on another project." Its second-party team currently has five projects underway.

While this comment may feed into a developer Dusk Golem's recent claim that Bloober's been working on its Silent Hill remake for at least the past three years, Bloober does not explain how deep into production it is to investors.

In fact, it doesn't mention Silent Hill 1 again at all for the rest of its investor chat, though it does respond to a question asking about a potential bundle deal between its haunted time-traveling survival game Cronos: The New Dawn and the new Silent Hill f. Bloober doesn't have any promises to make, but its execs say they have various "cross-promotional" plans for Cronos.

In any case, it's clear that Bloober – flying with its new momentum – is already eager to move onto the next thing. In English, the team says that "Cronos is our first major IP. The team responsible for it has now started working on another project, but we definitely intend to further expand the IP in the future."

New fans seem ready to move with them.

"Day 1," says one person about the Silent Hill remake on Resetera.

Bloober Team just teased its unannounced Switch-only horror game for maybe the first time since 2024, and my dream of seeing Nintendo get NSFW has been reignited.