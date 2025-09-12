Bloober Team just teased its unannounced Switch-only horror game for maybe the first time since 2024, and my dream of seeing Nintendo get NSFW has been reignited
Opinion | After Silent Hill 2 and Cronos: The New Dawn, I can't wait to see what Project M has in store for us
If there's one horror dev that's been (rightfully) hogging the limelight this past year, it's Bloober Team. The Polish studio is horror's latest darling, having overcome its share of controversy to deliver two stunning new games in the last 12 months alone. But Silent Hill 2 Remake and Cronos: The New Dawn are just the first strides in its survival horror marathon. It turns out that Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno has something bigger in his sights: ushering a new era of Nintendo horror in the vein of the GameCube greats he's so inspired by.
After teasing that "Nintendo fans could take a look at Bloober Team" for a hint at the developer's next move, I'm immediately reminded that Switch-exclusive Project M is very much a thing. The upcoming horror game hasn't been officially announced yet, but Babieno mentioned it by name in a Polish interview last July as being "important due to our long-term plans". Bloober isn't playing around when it comes to the scale of its ambition, and if there's one studio that could succeed in helping Nintendo recapture its grittier youth, this could be it.
Something wicked this way comes?
Cronos: The New Dawn review: "An unabashed mash-up of survival horror greatest hits"
Nintendo's relationship with horror is a complex one. I've spoken in the past of my own struggles to take the Switch (and now the Switch 2) as seriously as Sony, Microsoft, and even Valve's consoles, and a lot of that is down to the kinds of games usually ascribed to Nintendo.
When I thought Emio: The Smiling Man was a horror game rather than a new Famicom Detective Club mystery thanks to its incredibly creepy teaser trailer, I was thrilled at the prospect of a homegrown horror game for the Switch.
That lofty dream soon came crashing down, but with Bloober positioning Project M as something pivotal for both it and Nintendo, I feel the familiar tug of excitement once more – and now I have the added assurance of Bloober's newly-minted track record to fortify it.
But even if the developer wasn't on such a winning streak – it's already been tapped by Konami to spearhead a Silent Hill 1 remake, too – something seems to be shifting in the darkness at Nintendo's home turf. Namely, something spooky.
Rumblings in the dark
The recent analog horror-inspired Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer is proof of that, with the usually child-friendly IP taking a markedly darker turn. Think found footage horror movies like The Blair Witch Project, but with pocket monster pals.
The terror-tinged trailer was so unexpected, it had our Games Editor hankering for a Resident Evil-style Game Freak offering – which in itself speaks to how quietly horrifying Pokemon has been all this time.
Is this a sign that Nintendo is willing to widen its scope with and get creepily creative with its list of upcoming Switch 2 games? Project M is indicative that it could be, at least a little. It's abundantly clear that Bloober Team is incredibly well positioned to lead Nintendo into its horror era now that it's garnered such a great reputation, and whatever that cryptic codename stands for, it'll likely be my reason to finally pick up a Switch 2 of my very own.
Not upgraded yet? Don't worry, because loads of upcoming Switch games are still set to land on the classic version!
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Jasmine is a staff writer at GamesRadar+. Raised in Hong Kong and having graduated with an English Literature degree from Queen Mary, University of London in 2017, her passion for entertainment writing has taken her from reviewing underground concerts to blogging about the intersection between horror movies and browser games. Having made the career jump from TV broadcast operations to video games journalism during the pandemic, she cut her teeth as a freelance writer with TheGamer, Gamezo, and Tech Radar Gaming before accepting a full-time role here at GamesRadar. Whether Jasmine is researching the latest in gaming litigation for a news piece, writing how-to guides for The Sims 4, or extolling the necessity of a Resident Evil: CODE Veronica remake, you'll probably find her listening to metalcore at the same time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.