After Silent Hill 2 helped Bloober Team redeem itself, is the once-controversial studio poised to become horror's latest darling?

A year ago today, I still held my reservations about Silent Hill 2 . The remaking of a classic survival horror game would always be mired in skepticism, most notably from die-hard fans in their steadfast loyalty to the original, but Konami's choice in developer – Bloober Team – heaped fuel on the fire.

In an impressively rare reputational 180, our pervasive sentiment toward the Polish studio has shifted dramatically. Now, six months since the game launched to strikingly rave reviews from critics and fans alike, Bloober Team has revealed that it's "signed a new agreement for a joint project" with the Silent Hill publisher, on an as-yet unconfirmed Konami IP, and fans are absolutely hyped this time. But how did Bloober manage to pull off the redemption of a decade, and what does that mean for its future?

Layers of fear

(Image credit: Blooper Team)

If you're wondering what exactly Bloober Team did to ruffle so many feathers pre-Silent Hill, I'm here to walk you through it in broad strokes. Established in 2010, the studio experimented with a variety of genres before finding its stride in 2016's Layers of Fear. Horror seemed the perfect niche, with Layers of Fear channelling those Silent Hill P.T. vibes expertly. By the time a sequel launched in 2019, alongside movie-adjacent Blair Witch, Bloober's formula for creating atmospheric horror walking sims had been firmly established. This reputation went on to precede it, potentially casting doubt over Bloober's ability to even make a survival horror game like Silent Hill.

Specializing in a particular style of horror is not a crime against development. At the same time, Bloober had branded itself with a pattern of predictability. It tried to escape that typecasting in 2021, branching out into third-person, fixed camera angle survival horror territory with The Medium.

Unfortunately, the studio swiftly fell foul of a very different trap that had been priming the whole time. Accusations soon poured in regarding Bloober Team's heavy-handed "trivialization of mental health" not only in The Medium, but Blair Witch too. This gave way to broader concerns over a perceived lack of sensitivity, specifically as it pertains to the experiences of real-life sufferers, that Bloober Team seemed unable to justify or amend going forward. Its unpredictable handling of complex themes paired with specializing in very niche horror meant that, when Konami announced it as the studio spearheading a remake of its most beloved and best Silent Hill game, the decision was a contentious one.

The Medium (Image credit: Bloober Team)

Those doubts persisted throughout the 3-year production process. Despite numerous assertions from both Konami and the developer itself that they would both be staying true and respectful to the 2001 original, every gameplay reveal seemed to spark further scrutiny from the community — whether for its combat, the outfit reworks, or the character models themselves.

Much as I try not to involve myself with negative discourse, I admit to being more than pleasantly surprised by my Silent Hill 2 hands-on preview experience as a result of being so prepared for the total opposite. The original is a game steeped in subtleties over garish shock factor, suggestible horrors outstripping the overt ones, and everything is a metaphor for something much darker and psychological – and Bloober Team hit the nail on the head. Shelving my lingering concerns over how it might handle the subject of trauma, considering Bloober's past fumbles in The Medium, I felt ready to send the studio an apology fruit basket. And I'm not the only one.

The tone of discourse flipped overnight, marking a new chapter for the beleaguered developer. Bloober Team had seemingly gone through all reputational shades in the eyes of the horror community, and had come out the other side, reforged. Maybe all the studio needed was to be taken by the hand and guided there fastidiously, with Team Silent and some solid source material as its shining North Star? That's my best bet, as it seems Konami and Team Silent have managed to get something out of Bloober Team that it might never have accessed on its own; not through lack of skill or trying, but through being given a chance for a future beyond its troubled past.

(Image credit: Konami)

Bloober met that chance for redemption with open arms, and the result speaks for itself. It takes a big person to make amends for their misgivings, and in Bloober Team's case, Silent Hill 2's success has done wonders to show how the studio has learned and grown in the years since The Medium.

With so much yet to be confirmed, all we can do is marvel at how Bloober Team got here and give credit where it's due. There's no news yet on what the next Konami-Bloober team-up might be, though my hopes for a Silent Hill 3 remake are already fired up.

Could this be the beginning of a dedicated remake series much like Capcom's own Resident Evil remakes, potentially setting a new standard for modern survival horror? Or could it be Konami's chance to dig up another gem from its past and pose a very new challenge to its Polish partners? Either way, I'm pleased to see Bloober Team living up to the potential it always had brewing – even if some of us need to own up to denying it was there from the start.

