Anno 117: Pax Romana tips and tricks for building the best city

Building the best city in Anno 117: Pax Romana can feel a little daunting. After all, you've got residences, production buildings, military defense, fire safety and so much more to consider. Fitting it all into your landscape, while still making it visually pleasing and incredibly efficient, is quite the task. After all, Rome wasn't built in a day...

Fortunately, we've gathered together some tips and tricks on how to structure your city to get the best from the game and the best for your growing, and hopefully flourishing, population.

1. Keep up the timber production

(Image credit: Future)

Before you can build pretty much anything in Anno 117: Pax Romana, you're going to need to produce timber and to do this, you need to set up the production chain that includes Woodcutter and Sawmill. It's pretty basic stuff and when it comes to Anno 117: Pax Romana production ratios, the timber production line works incredibly efficiently straight off the bat. But, don't rest on your laurels by just building one Woodcutter and Sawmill and hope you'll get all the timber you need.



When you get an opportunity, build three Woodcutters throughout the woodland area of your city and two Sawmills closer to the Warehouse. This will increase production and get you ready for the next steps.



It's also worth noting that over time, the trees around your Woodcutter will get used up, but you can use the relocation tool to move your Woodcutters into a new wooded area while the previous one replenishes.