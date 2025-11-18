Jump to:

All Anno 117: Pax Romana specialists explained

How to get them, and take full advantage of all specialists' buffs

The specialists slots in the Governor&#039;s Villa in Anno 117 Pax Romana
In Anno 117: Pax Romana, specialists are an incredibly advantageous part of the game if you want to make things a little bit easier for yourself. What was once referred to as 'items' in previous games has now become 'specialists'. And it's these specialists that you can slot into official buildings or ships to provide certain buffs.

Whether that's boosting production chains, improving your workforce, or enhancing the efficiency of your ship, there's plenty of ways specialists can help your overall game. And, as the name suggests, they specialize in different areas such as Economy, Research, Seafaring and Military.