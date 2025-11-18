All Anno 117: Pax Romana specialists explained

In Anno 117: Pax Romana, specialists are an incredibly advantageous part of the game if you want to make things a little bit easier for yourself. What was once referred to as 'items' in previous games has now become 'specialists'. And it's these specialists that you can slot into official buildings or ships to provide certain buffs.

Whether that's boosting production chains, improving your workforce, or enhancing the efficiency of your ship, there's plenty of ways specialists can help your overall game. And, as the name suggests, they specialize in different areas such as Economy, Research, Seafaring and Military.

But, how do you get them and what do they do? Here's everything you need to know about specialists in Anno 117: Pax Romana.