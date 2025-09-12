After a 12-year wait, Nintendo's weird life sim sequel Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream just got a spring 2026 release window with a new trailer showing off deeper Mii customization and more

What a day it has been – the previously rumored, hotly anticipated Nintendo Direct went live today, bringing news of exciting Switch 2 titles and more... including a new look at the long-awaited Tomodachi Life sequel, Living the Dream.



It's safe to say Tomodachi Life stans are still holding strong over 12 years after the first banger entry dropped on the Nintendo 3DS, with so much hype building around the sequel that it managed to overshadow buzz surrounding the Switch 2 itself in Japan after its initial reveal in March. Thankfully, Living the Dream, as the new sim is dubbed, looks like it'll live up to players' expectations and then some.



Not only does today's trailer from the Direct showcase highlight a release window of spring 2026, it also teases some of the same hilarious humor of the original – and then some. We can look forward to the eerily amusing voices, erratic behavior, silly PNGs that look as though they were ripped straight from the web and placed within the game, and – including some seriously upgraded Mii customization.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – Nintendo Direct 9.12.2025 - YouTube Watch On

From the voice options to the head options, facial features, hair styles, colors choices, and other customization tidbits, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream amps things up and takes Miis' unique qualities to the next level. It feels reminiscent of the Nintendo Switch version of Miitopia, which saw its creative community using the newly added Make-Up and Wigs options to conjure up all sorts of incredible Miis... anime characters, animals, monster humans, you name it. Fingers crossed that we'll get a similar level of creative freedom here.

Here's hoping that come the Tomodachi Life sequel's release next spring, fans find it as charmingly ridiculous as they found the original – I know I'll be looking forward to the shenanigans of 3DS days past myself, anyway. Even with so many new games in the works for the Switch, Switch 2, and beyond, I'm going to make sure I find time to fit this 2026 title in.



