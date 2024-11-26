The devs behind the excellent League of Legends Metroidvania are making a Diablo-style co-op action RPG where everyone's a sexy surfer plundering randomized islands

Surfpunk - The MIX Fall Showcase Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Double Stallion, the studio behind the stellar League of Legends Metroidvania spinoff Convergence, is making a new co-op action RPG called Surfpunk that, frankly, looks totally rad.

Surfpunk was actually first announced a few months ago, but somehow it's managed to slip right past my radar until its latest trailer, showcasing a newly revealed class with a throwable anchor and chain. But I'm putting the cart before the horse here; let me explain what Surfpunk actually is.

Double Stallion describes it as an "intense, PvE co-op extraction ARPG" in which you "hop on your Rushboard, explore endless islands, and loot powerful ancient technology." I would echo that description and also add that there's an apparent Diablo inspiration as well as some roguelike elements with procedurally generated islands and randomized runs. Oh, and everyone's really, really hot.

The world itself is also pretty easy on the eyes, with a striking, dynamic color palette, anime-influenced character designs, and League of Legends-esque cel-shading.

Surfpunk can be played solo, but the main appeal to me is definitely the co-op action, which allows you to team up with up to three friends to form a squad where each player uses their class's unique abilities to take on role-specific responsibilities.

As if there wasn't already enough going on in Surfpunk, I'm also interested to see how the actual surfing mechanics shake out. Surfing isn't just a means to get to and from the islands; it's also how you close out each run, with a massive tsunami presenting various obstacles for you to get around on your Rushboard.

I also dig the fact that you'll have a homebase to return to after each fun where you can hang out with your crew, upgrade gear, customize your Raider and Rushboard, and indulge in well-earned meals before heading out on your next run.

Surpunk doesn't have a release date or window yet, but you can wishlist it now on Steam.

