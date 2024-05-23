Tantalizing new Elden Ring DLC images might be teasing Miquella, a classic FromSoft castle, and an odd Dark Souls 2 reference

FromSoftware just revealed several new Elden Ring DLC images, and they might have just made a Dark Souls 2 reference while also revealing Miquella's full character.

FromSoftware has so far tweeted out two tantalizing new images from Shadow of the Erdtree, which have only made the wait for June 21 all the more difficult. The first, seen just below, is a better image of the castle we previously saw in Shadow of the Erdtree's new trailer earlier this week, and it definitely has the look of a classic FromSoftware dungeon, not dissimilar to Stormveil Castle.

The second image, meanwhile, is the one seen just below, and it might just be our second look at the figure first seen back in the teaser image in which Shadow of the Erdtree was announced. The braided blonde hair is incredibly similar to the figure first shown atop a horse, only this time they're suited and booted, with some incredibly cool armor.

Predictably, there's a war raging in the responses to the tweet as to whether this is Miquella. Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki previously confirmed to IGN that the figure initially seen in the DLC announcement image is Miquella, so all that remains to be answered is whether or not this new character we've just seen today is in fact Miquella, or someone else.

Don't look away now though, because Dark Souls 2 sickos have locked onto the helmet the character is carrying. The tweet below points out that the new helmet bears a striking resemblance to 'Faraam' armor set from Dark Souls 2, which was utilized as a 'heavy' armor set, and was really neat at blocking certain status effects, including Frost.

No matter what the castle holds in store for us, and whether or not this new character is actually Miquella, we've got little time to wait until we find out for sure. Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion launches in just under a month from now on June 21 across all platforms.

