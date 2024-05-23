As Miyazaki remains cagey about Shadow of the Erdtree's length, Elden Ring DLC theorists reckon the 30-song soundtrack is enough of a clue

FromSoftware has announced that the Elden Ring DLC's soundtrack contains more than 30 songs, almost half as much as the base game's whopping 67-song tracklist, potentially hinting at a massive expansion to come.

Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion comes out on June 21, and owners of the Deluxe or Premium Editions will also get the original soundtracking featuring "over 30 songs" that will probably drop elsewhere in the coming months. The base game's soundtrack on major streaming services lists 67 songs that start to blare when you come across a new area or boss battle, so the tracklist can give us a rough idea of how large Shadow of the Erdtree might be.

Both the Deluxe Edition and the Premium Bundle include the Digital Artbook and Original Soundtrack with over 30 songs. #EldenRing #ShadowoftheErdtree (2/2)May 22, 2024

Dataminer Sekiro Dubi estimates that a 30-song tracklist could indicate "15 to 20 new bosses at least" between their various phases. "By today's standards, the DLC should be a $70 game probably." Several other fans had similar reactions to the news, hyping up the expansion as more of an Elden Ring 1.5 as opposed to a regular expansion.

Shadow of the Erdtree's soundtrack isn't just impressive by expansion standards, however. The Demon's Souls Remake OST contains 21 songs while Dark Souls has 31 tracks. If nothing else, Shadow of the Erdtree has enough music to play over FromSoftware's past gameography.

Audiophiles and Elden Ring lovers alike are paying particular attention to the tidbit since the game's director Hidetaka Miyazaki has been cheekily cagey about the expansion's length since he previously guessed that you could beat the base game in 30 hours - a claim that was hilariously proven wrong when Elden Ring dropped and started handing players' butts back to them (speed runners not included.) Miyazaki did say that the DLC's map is "probably" bigger than Limgrave, though. Either way, it's gonna be a beefy one.

