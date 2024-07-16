Sea of Stars dev assures hungry fans that its DLC and co-op mode are "going well" and details will come this year, as 2023's best throwback RPG gets even better

Retro-inspired RPG Sea of Stars will announce new details on its co-op mode and story DLC later this year.

I adored Sea of Stars at launch last year, and so did many other people around the world, with four million people having played the retro RPG in four months after release. The love extended to Chrono Trigger's own developers, with veterans like Hironobu Sakaguchi commenting that Sea of Stars did a great job of aping the look and feel of the classic RPG.

Nearly one year after the launch, developer Sabotage Studio has provided two brief updates on projects that it's working on related to the RPG. Firstly, in the short update on Twitter below, the developer responds to a fan asking about DLC for Sea of Stars, saying details on the expansion would be coming later this year.

Production on the DLC is going well. More details will come later this year!June 18, 2024

This is the DLC that Sabotage announced shortly after Sea of Stars launched last year, revealing that it would connect to Metroidvania successor The Messenger. Sea of Stars acts as a prequel to the ninja platformer, setting up some of the characters that would go on to appear in The Messenger, even though it came out years after the hack-and-slash game.

Additionally, Sabotage also revealed to another fan on Twitter that it's "still working" on the couch co-op mode for Sea of Stars and that more details would similarly be coming later this year. Right now, at least, there are no details on when exactly we can expect these updates, so stay tuned to Sabotage's social channels for more.

We're still working on it. More details will come later this year! :)July 11, 2024

It's worth noting that this isn't a full-blown couch co-op mode. It's more of a drop-in, drop-out co-op mode, that grants full power to the main player in initiating combat and leaving areas. When the mode does arrive, Sea of Stars' Kickstarter page previously revealed that it'll feature co-op exclusive areas like a brand new dungeon designed for two players.

