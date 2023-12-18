Sea of Stars, one of our favorite JRPGs of the year, has been played by over 4 million people in under 4 months

Sea of Stars has sailed past four million players in as many months.

Back in September, we reported that Sea of Stars had sold over 250,000 copies, which was developer Sabotage's sales goal for an entire year. Now, Sabotage has revealed Sea of Stars has surpassed a massive four million players in just under four months since it was first released.

Sea of Stars has been played by over 4 million people across all platforms and subscription catalogs in less than 4 months

If 250,000 sales were Sabotage's one-year goal, you've got to imagine the developer is ecstatic at four million players hopping into its RPG. This doesn't quite equate to sales, though - Sea of Stars is bundled with Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus's cheapest price tiers, so not everyone who's played has shelled out full price for a copy.

The ace RPG has probably been bolstered by several accolades lately. Earlier this month, it took home the award for Best Independent Game at The Game Awards 2023, and just a week prior, it triumphed at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 to claim the prize for Best Indie Game.

Congratulations to @seaofstarsgame for taking home the award for Best Independent Game at #TheGameAwards. @SabotageQc

But even back at launch, Sea of Stars was already being heralded as one of the best games of the year in a packed year for stellar games. It's been an absolutely great few months for Sabotage Studio.

"The team behind this game is the most talented and dedicated group I could have ever hoped to create Sea of Stars with, and I'm again reminded of their brilliance as we progress with creating Sea of Stars' upcoming DLC, Throes of the Watchmaker," Sabotage studio and Sea of Stars director Thierry Boulanger says in a press release.

That's right - Sea of Stars isn't done yet, and just like with The Messenger, Sabotage is going to expand on its hit game. Sabotage told us in September that it had already figured out the theme of its next game, so it's looking even further ahead. You can read our full Sea of Stars interview with Boulanger for a deeper dive into the themes of the RPG.

