The indie JRPG that's our dark horse GOTY contender just beat its yearly sales goal in a single week

Sea of Stars, arguably the best JRPG of 2023 so far, has exceeded its sales goal for the entire year in just a single week from launch.

We called Sea of Stars "a delicious, Michelin-starred tasting menu of an RPG" in our 4.5/5-star review, and it seems we're far from the only ones really feeling its retro vibes. After launch day we reported that the indie JRPG had already sold 100,000 copies, and now just a week later, developer Sabotage Studios has revealed that Sea of Stars has now topped 250,000 units sold - which is what the studio expected the game to sell in a year.

"We had projections for the first year, but it only took you all a single week," reads a tweet from the Sea of Stars Twitter account. "Thank you."

We had projections for the first year, but it only took you all a single week.Thank you 🥲 pic.twitter.com/8c4zUtNeTqSeptember 5, 2023 See more

We've been excitedly covering Sea of Stars for quite a long time in the lead-up to release thanks to a robust retro JRPG contingent here at GamesRadar, and it's been lovely to see such glowing reviews from critics and players alike. The game manages to take a ton of inspirations, from Chrono Trigger to The Messenger, and work them in with plenty of original ideas to stand out as something truly special. And in a year dominated by massive releases like Diablo 4, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur's Gate 3, and Starfield, it's a real joy to see an indie passion project like Sea of Stars get so much love.

Only time will tell if Sea of Stars joins the ranks of the best JRPGs of all time.