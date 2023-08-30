Indie JRPG Sea of Stars is a certified sales hit

Sea of Stars has sold through over 100,000 copies on its launch day.

The old-school RPG from Sabotage Studios only launched yesterday on August 29, but it's apparently already going down a treat. Over 100,000 copies of Sea of Stars have been sold so far, in less than 24 hours after the game launched on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

We’re speechless. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OJXJ0mawpgAugust 30, 2023 See more

What's quite intriguing about this figure is that Sea of Stars is available via the Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus subscription services. Downloads of Sea of Stars via either of these services wouldn't count as copies purchased, which probably means a lot more than 100,000 people are enjoying the new JRPG right now.

It sure seems like Sea of Stars didn't even need to launch on either Xbox Game Pass or PS Plus to be a certified hit on day one. Then again, the JRPG has been in development at Sabotage Studios for roughly five years now, so you can see why the indie studio would hedge its bets with both services just in case.

Our own Sea of Stars review heaped praise on the new game, awarding it 4.5 out of five stars, and hailing it as a "delicious, Michelin-starred tasting menu of an RPG." You merely need to look at the responses to Sabotage's tweet above announcing the sales to see that Sea of Stars is already a beloved game by a lot of people around the world.

In fact, taking all the reviews of Sabotage's game into account, it looks like Sea of Stars is up there among 2023's biggest GOTY contenders. It opened with a blistering 95 average on Metacritic, and although it's fallen slightly since then to around 90, that's enough to put Sea of Stars up there with the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Larian's Baldur's Gate 3.

In the run-up to launch earlier this month, Sabotage revealed that Sea of Stars was only possible thanks to its smash-hit Metroidvania, The Messenger, to which the new RPG is actually a prequel.