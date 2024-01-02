Chrono Trigger’s creators shower Sea of Stars with praise: “it looks great”

Chrono Trigger's original developers have offered some huge praise for Sea of Stars.

Appearing on a J-Wave Radio show in Japan last month, Hironobu Sakaguchi, Yuji Horii, and Kazuhiko Torishiyama reacted to Sea of Stars, the ace new RPG styled like the JRPGs of old. The three were full of praise for the new game, saying it had fully captured the look of Chrono Trigger with its lovely pixelated graphics and character design.

Chrono Trigger creators Yuji Horii, Hironobu Sakaguchi and Kazuhiko Torishima praised Sea of Stars as a beautiful game they said looks just like Chrono Trigger and said the developers really did a great job!After talking about the possibility of Chrono Trigger 2 which they said… pic.twitter.com/2XHHnLrn7qDecember 26, 2023 See more

Torishiyama, who originally supervised artistic legend Akira Toriyama on Chrono Trigger, said looking at Sea of Stars felt nostalgic. Horii, meanwhile, who wrote the original scenario for Chrono Trigger, said the new game looked "beautiful" when shown a trailer by Sakaguchi.

Sakaguchi, for his part, who's credited with conceiving the original idea behind Chrono Trigger in the first place, said Sea of Stars' developers had done a "great job" with their game. The original creative lead even said the two games basically looked the "same."

That's got to be wonderful news for the developers of Sea of Stars. It's not just developers who have lavished praise on the new game - Sea of Stars was played by over four million people in under four months, far surpassing the original goal its developers set for it and completely blowing their expectations out of the water.

The three development titans also spoke on the possibility of a 'Chrono Trigger 2' in the radio show, which they apparently said was "hard" to see themselves doing. Considering they're all getting on a bit in years, Sakaguchi is off in Hawaii playing Final Fantasy 14 for 12 hours a day, and Horii is hard at work on Dragon Quest 12, that's no great surprise.

Take a look at our new games 2024 guide for a look at some upcoming JRPG bangers to keep an eye on.