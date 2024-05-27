Elden Ring player creates the perfect build for using everything in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC by using the strongest school of magic: math

An Elden Ring statistician has put together the perfect build path for players who want to experience everything coming to the game with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

In a thread on Twitter, user dangitjim responded to a post from another Elden Ring player saying that they wanted "to be able to use everything cool in the DLC." Starting out with the classic advice to "level Vigor" for its substantial health increases, they quickly turn to what you mean if you "want to use everything that the DLC has to offer."

Assuming 'everything' means hitting the minimum stat requirements for every weapon and spell, dangitjim turns to the build you'd need to use everything in the base game. You'll need to reach at least level 212 to achieve that, and even that only happens by sacrificing a lot of that all-important Vigor. Level 60 Strength, 48 Dexterity, 70 Intelligence, 50 Faith, and 27 Arcane is how that build shapes up, with no points put into Vigor, Mind, or Endurance. You might be able to wield any spell or weapon, but you'll get swatted by anything that hits you if you try it.

As the hype starts to gear up for Shadow of the Erdtree's release, let's take some time for some stat education: 🧵#1) The HP jump from 40 to 60 Vigor [the softcap] yields an extra "450 HP" changing this build's health from 1450 to 1900 (an over 30% increase!)Level Vigor! https://t.co/muoHWnvPLqMay 21, 2024

"In essence," dangitjim explains "the best course of action for anyone who wanted to use everything in the DLC as soon as they got it would be to level very high and then respec with Rennala (to take away Mind or Endurance)." Leveling "very high" means getting at least as high as level 300, putting those extra points into some stats to actually keep you alive, before removing points from certain stats to put them wherever you need to use the new toys.

To get to that level threshold, it's recommended that you head to NG+7, and then hit up the best Elden Ring rune farming spot for "maximum returns." It's worth remembering, however, that this is far from being an optimized build, and that while it'll turn you into a true Jack Of All Trades for the DLC, you probably won't be using any new ability or weapon to its true potential.

If you want a little extra advice, the thread ends with the suggestion that you shouldn't touch the stat-boosting Scarseals or Soreseals with a 10-foot pole due to the extra damage they subject you to, and that you should probably opt for the Green Turtle Talisman for its stamina boost that's useful for basically every build. And you can have some free advice from me - Vigor is important, so don't take a hug from any strange women around Roundtable Hold .

As Miyazaki remains cagey about Shadow of the Erdtree's length, Elden Ring DLC theorists reckon the 30-song soundtrack is enough of a clue.