Divinity lead teases a series-first feature also missing in Baldur's Gate 3 whose absence "stares you right in the face if you think about it," and fans immediately say it's swimming

Larian's new Divinity RPG will have a feature not seen in any previous games in the series or Baldur's Gate 3, and the prevailing theory is that it's the ability to swim.

In a recent Divinity AMA on Reddit, head of design Nick Pechenin was asked which new mechanics in the game he's most proud of, and he didn't get into specifics, but he gave enough away that folks seem pretty confident that they already know what it is.

"There was something that bothered me when I explored the starting areas of DOS1, DOS2 and BG3," said Pechenin. "It stares you right in the face if you think about it. In Divinity I can finally do the thing I wanted to do in every previous game."