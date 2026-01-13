Former Stardew Valley dev's upcoming life sim has a brilliant quality-of-life feature for its fishing that speaks to my completionist heart

Sunkissed City, the upcoming life sim game from one former Stardew Valley developer, Arthur "Mr. Podunkian" Lee, includes – like any good cozy game should – fishing. However, one key quality-of-life feature now revealed by its creator is already making my completionist heart very happy.

In a short video posted on Twitter, Lee shares what fishing looks like in Sunkissed City. The minigame itself looks like a bit of a combination of mechanics seen in Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley – we see the bobber floating in the water, surrounded by the shadows of fish, which delicately nibble away until eventually grabbing firmly onto the hook. Then, the catching sequence commences, with a couple of bars appearing on the screen. The fish bobs up and down, and it appears that we'll have to match up the moving bar on the screen with its position for long enough to successfully reel it in.

It's the part after that which has really caught my eye, though. In this case, Lee reels in a mackerel, but as well as telling him this, the game also shows the silhouettes of all the other available fish he's not yet caught. The dev explains that this information is accurate to your current location, weather, and so on.