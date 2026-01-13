Former Stardew Valley dev's upcoming life sim has a brilliant quality-of-life feature for its fishing that speaks to my completionist heart

Mr. Podunkian's Sunkissed City has my attention

Sunkissed City aquarium
(Image credit: Mr. Podunkian)

Sunkissed City, the upcoming life sim game from one former Stardew Valley developer, Arthur "Mr. Podunkian" Lee, includes – like any good cozy game should – fishing. However, one key quality-of-life feature now revealed by its creator is already making my completionist heart very happy.

In a short video posted on Twitter, Lee shares what fishing looks like in Sunkissed City. The minigame itself looks like a bit of a combination of mechanics seen in Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley – we see the bobber floating in the water, surrounded by the shadows of fish, which delicately nibble away until eventually grabbing firmly onto the hook. Then, the catching sequence commences, with a couple of bars appearing on the screen. The fish bobs up and down, and it appears that we'll have to match up the moving bar on the screen with its position for long enough to successfully reel it in.