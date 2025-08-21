Bloodlines 2 devs rush to reattach foot blown off by day-one DLC paywalling 2 factions in an RPG about factions: "As you know, the date has pushed back, but that has been to fatten it out"

Long-awaited sequel Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, developed by Still Wakes the Deep studio The Chinese Room and published by Paradox Interactive, isn't here quite yet – but its paid DLC is understandably already worrying fans.

The first Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines from Troika Games and Activision launched in 2004, meaning that nearly 21 years have passed since the original RPG – two decades of continuously building expectations from excited followers of the sequel's development. Now that its leaked release date from earlier this month of October 21 has been confirmed during the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 showcase, anticipation is at an all-time high.

However, the community is also feeling a bit uneasy after learning about the $90 Premium Edition, which includes (and effectively paywalls) two playable clans: the Lasombra and the Toreador. Although Paradox declared that it's "a way to get additional players in that have been asking for that content," following fans' concerns, not everyone is convinced that locking clans behind paid DLC is the right move – especially considering the sequel's shaky history.

After all, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has faced developer changes, delays, and everything in between since its conception years ago. The Chinese Room, much like Paradox, is doubling down on its decision to paywall the Lasombra and Toreador classes, though. In a new interview with Rock Paper Shotgun, the studio attributes this choice to the additional work it poured into the sequel's development after taking the reins.

Narrative director Ian Thomas explains that the team has "made a huge amount of changes" to the game over time," including a massive amount of story content and features and all the rest of it." Devs "have been expanding it from where we originally planned to land it, I think, constantly, and Paradox have been really good when we go, or when the clients go, or when Paradox go: 'We should add a bit more here. Let's push the date back.'"

That checks out, I suppose – the sequel's release date has indeed been pushed back multiple times, "but that has been to fatten it out into something that we feel does land where the players want it." According to the lead, devs are still "adding additional content even over the last few weeks," too. Part of that post-production "fattening" is the paid content, it seems, but if you ask me (and most of the community, apparently), it might not be the best route.

If the clans, for some reason, aren't fleshed out enough to launch with the base game, why not release them as part of a free update in the future? Admittedly, I'm no dev myself, though – it's just a thought as a fan itching for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2.



