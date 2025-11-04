Warhammer Survivors puts 40K and Age of Sigmar into the Vampire Survivors mold in a partnership with the devs behind the 2022 indie roguelite hit, and it's launching next year

Warhammer 40K: Boltgun developer Auroch Digital has a second Warhammer game in development

The developer of one of the best Warhammer games has confirmed it's making a Warhammer take on Vampire Survivors. Auroch Digital – which developed Warhammer 40K: Boltgun and is currently working on its sequel, Warhammer 40K: Boltgun 2 – confirmed today that it's got one more Warhammer game up its sleeve.

Warhammer Survivors is being made in partnership with Vampire Survivors developer poncle, with a press release describing it as a game that "takes the relentless and charming pixel-vomit gameplay and fuses it with the globally renowned grimdark of the Warhammer universes."

And while most Warhammer games are too fearful to include both sides of the series – usually focusing on just 40K, the original fantasy series (now dubbed The Old World), or its successor: Age of Sigmar – Warhammer Survivors isn't taking sides between future and fantasy, with both 40K and Age of Sigmar represented. The Old World isn't currently included in Warhammer Survivors, but if Vampire Survivors could get Castlevania as DLC, I'm sure Warhammer can get more Warhammer in there.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

