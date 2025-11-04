Warhammer Survivors puts 40K and Age of Sigmar into the Vampire Survivors mold in a partnership with the devs behind the 2022 indie roguelite hit, and it's launching next year

The developer of one of the best Warhammer games has confirmed it's making a Warhammer take on Vampire Survivors. Auroch Digital – which developed Warhammer 40K: Boltgun and is currently working on its sequel, Warhammer 40K: Boltgun 2 – confirmed today that it's got one more Warhammer game up its sleeve.

Warhammer Survivors is being made in partnership with Vampire Survivors developer poncle, with a press release describing it as a game that "takes the relentless and charming pixel-vomit gameplay and fuses it with the globally renowned grimdark of the Warhammer universes."

And while most Warhammer games are too fearful to include both sides of the series – usually focusing on just 40K, the original fantasy series (now dubbed The Old World), or its successor: Age of Sigmar – Warhammer Survivors isn't taking sides between future and fantasy, with both 40K and Age of Sigmar represented. The Old World isn't currently included in Warhammer Survivors, but if Vampire Survivors could get Castlevania as DLC, I'm sure Warhammer can get more Warhammer in there.

Auroch confirms some of the characters available in the game, with 40K Boltgun protagonist Malum Caedo getting the nepo hire treatment with a Cadian Shock Trooper (Trooper Kozlowski), and a Space Marine Intercessor (Brother Luca) joining him. On the Age of Sigmar side, Neave Blacktalon, Gotrek Gurnisson, and Stormcast Eternal Vanquisher Sharynn Azurwrath have been confirmed for the game. The Tyranids and Skaven will be facing down whatever eventually broken item combo you manage to conjure up.

The game is pegged to launch in 2026 and is currently only announced for Steam, although I'd be shocked if it didn't come to every console under the sun.

