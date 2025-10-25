I'm not an Ultramarines fan, but these new Warhammer 40K models are enough to make even me reconsider

I know it sounds ridiculous, but I think the Ultramarines (AKA the poster boys of Warhammer 40K) are some of the most neglected Space Marines around.

Hey, why are you booing me? I know it's absurd, but I'm serious. Despite being the most commonly depicted faction in all of Warhammer 40K, they've felt a little… well, overlooked may be the wrong word seeing as they're the default color scheme for Space Marine model promo shots. But they don't have much to call their own so far as miniatures go – and I don't think I realized that until the new Ultramarines range dropped onto my desk like a unit of Terminators teleporting in from orbit, courtesy of Games Workshop.

Most Space Marine Chapters have some gimmick or special unit to help them stand out from the crowd, be it the Space Wolves' Hammer horror-style Wulfen or the Dark Angels' knightly Deathwing. The Ultramarines, though? They're as bog-standard as they come. This is deliberate, of course; they're pitched as the most 'Space Marine' Space Marines ever, to better serve as an entry-point for beginners. They have to be good at everything without specializing by default. However, it also means they're one of the few major Chapters in current 40K without a Codex/rules supplement or a host of unique squads… yet that's about to change. A shiny box of plastic Victrix Honour Guard just dropped alongside two new versions of classic heroes (Chapter Master Marneus Calgar and the very meme-d Cato Sicarius), and oh man. These guys. These guys.

I'll save my full review for later in the week once I've got a coat of paint on them, but they're handsome devils. I don't dislike the Ultramarines, but I wouldn't say the Roman-esque theme gets a thumbs up from me. Nevertheless, these miniatures are upsettingly gorgeous enough to make me regret that decision (even if it's only temporary). There's an astounding level of detail here, as is befitting the most well-known Space Marion Legion. Filigree, laurels, brocades, etchings, and other extravagances cover much of their power armor, with that ostentation becoming increasingly more noticeable with their rank. These are incredibly well-made models; they feel grand and impressive without becoming tacky.

(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)

The new Victrix Honour Guard show just how far we've come. Compare these to the cool yet squat, somewhat over-busy versions from several editions ago and it's jarring. Even the revamped 2018 versions that we got with the last Marneus Calgar model feel stiff and blocky by comparison.

Crucially, they can be fielded as a squad by themselves rather than tacked on as Calgar's personal flunkies. You can still put the Ultramarines Chapter Master in their midst, of course, but it's nice to see a unit that is proudly and unequivocally Ultramarine in 10th Edition 40K.

As I say, I'll be diving into every new release (including the new Ultramarines upgrade sprue and that fancy Crux Terminatus Battleforce box) in the coming days. But until then, Ultramarines fans: we're so back.

For more tabletop goodness, why not check out the best board games? As for these new Ultramarines, they're available to pre-order now and will be in-store from November 8, 2025.