After 13 years, roguelike icon The Binding of Isaac is finally getting online multiplayer just in time for Rebirth's anniversary

The Binding of Isaac is finally getting its long-awaited online multiplayer mode this year, and its arrival is just a few months away now - apparently set to come right around Rebirth's 10th anniversary.

Edmund McMillen, the mastermind indie developer behind The Binding of Isaac and Super Meat Boy, hosted a Q&A session on Reddit yesterday in which fans could ask him anything. As the genius behind one of the best roguelikes of all time, it's no surprise that hundreds of questions quickly poured in for McMillen to respond to - including one about how progress on Isaac's online multiplayer mode is going behind the scenes so far.

Replying to the fan's question regarding multiplayer, McMillen says development is actually "going great" and the mode's release date is just around the corner. "Isaac Online (co-op multiplayer) is going great and should be releasing by Rebirth's 10-year [anniversary]," writes the dev. "In early [November]." The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, the remake that came a few years after McMillen's iconic 2011 original, launched on November 4 in 2014.

Going by what the dev's comment says in the recent Q&A, the roguelike's online multiplayer mode should then drop sometime around that date this year - more specifically, sometime before November 4 to line up with his assertion that it'll release "by" the anniversary rather than after it. Regardless, it's an exciting revelation for longtime fans of the hit indie. Local co-op has been around for quite a while, but online functionality is a game-changer.

