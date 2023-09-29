12 years later, one of the most popular roguelikes of all time is getting online multiplayer

The Binding of Isaac is actually getting online multiplayer, 12 whole years after it originally launched.

The roguelike action game might've debuted what feels like a lifetime ago at this point, but the updates just keep coming. Next on the docket for developer Edmund McMillen and company is apparently an update that'll add online multiplayer for The Binding of Isaac.

It’s happening folks! https://t.co/S4K2mT0MuhSeptember 28, 2023 See more

The announcement was made by McMillen yesterday, September 28, on what was coincidentally the 12th anniversary of The Binding of Isaac's original launch. This is one lovely lowkey announcement for the roguelike, but the quiet nature of it hasn't stopped long-time fans from rejoicing.

"HUH WHAT BRUH," writes author Zoe Thorogood on Twitter, to which McMillen simply responds "You heard me!" Yes, we heard the Binding of Isaac's creator loud and clear, but that does nothing to stop the pure disbelief from players that the ambitious update is actually happening.

It's worth pointing out that this is an expansion on the existing co-op mode for The Binding of Isaac. The Repentance update, a huge overhaul for the base game, previously added couch co-op, but this next update is taking things online, for what looks like four players to get in on.

Well, even that isn't entirely true, strictly speaking. The Rebirth update originally added a partner player, but they were relegated to the role of a weird ghost baby, whereas the Repentance update introduced the ability for allies to play as any one of the 30+ characters in The Binding of Isaac. Hey, the more you know.

Check out our guide to the best roguelikes if you're looking for other gems to get in on.