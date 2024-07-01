Red Dead Redemption 2 jumps back into Steam's top 10 thanks to a Summer Sale discount that's one of the lowest-ever prices on Rockstar's open-world Western epic

Red Dead Redemption 2 has jumped back into Steam's top ten charts, all thanks to a Steam Summer Sale discount that's an almost historic low for Rockstar's Western.

Thanks to the summer sale, Steam's top seller chart is pretty volatile right now. Baldur's Gate 3 is available at its lowest-ever price, and as such has jumped from number 14 all the way back to the top three, while Elden Ring's 30% discount and recent Shadow of the Erdtree DLC drop mean that it's right up at number two, behind the perennially popular Steam deck. One of the biggest jumps, however, is Red Dead Redemption 2, which has not only made it back into the top 100, but all the way into the top 10.

Billed as a new entry on Steam's official Top Sellers chart, Red Dead Redemption 2 is the tenth top earning game by revenue on the platform right now. That's likely thanks in no small part to its 67% price reduction. At $19.79, that brings it within touching distance of its lowest-ever price on Steam, and not very far away from some of the lowest prices ever recorded by third-party checks.

Couple that low, low price with Rockstar's well-known quality and a huge open-world to explore, and it should come as no surprise that Red Dead Redemption 2 has surged back up the charts. It's got some stiff competition in that top ten, but it's doing extremely well in the sales - the most successful new entry after brand-new streamer-friendly release Chained Together, it's selling better than the likes of Hogwarts Legacy, GTA 5, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, all of which have also shot back into the top 100 thanks to their summer sale discounts.

If you want a real bargain, check out the official 'Deep Discounts' section of the Steam Summer Sale.