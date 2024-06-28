Baldur's Gate 3 hits its lowest-ever price in the Steam Summer Sale, in case you needed another reason to play this all-timer RPG

If you've somehow not played Baldur's Gate 3 yet, you've now got even less of an excuse, as Larian's world-beating CRPG is now available at its lowest-ever price thanks to the Steam Summer Sale.

As publishing director Michael Douse flagged on Twitter earlier today, Baldur's Gate 3 is available at 20% off - the game's "deepest discount yet." According to Douse, that's all part of a celebration around the fact that Baldur's Gate 3 is the most-played game on Steam Deck across the past 12 months, but I think it might have more to do with the massive sale that Valve just organized.

Awesome to see BG3 is the number 1 played game on Steam Deck in the last 12 months. To celebrate, it’s 20% off - the deepest discount yet - in the Steam summer sale.June 28, 2024

Right now, you can pick up the cream of what was an extremely good crop of 2023 RPGs for just $47.99 (£39.99). Given that a single playthrough can easily last you upwards of 100 hours (and I know several people on the GamesRadar+ team who have playtimes many times longer than that), you're getting some impressive bang for your buck before you even factor in the sheer quality we're talking about here.

Douse gives a brief nod to Baldur's Gate 3 patch 7 in a follow-up tweet. That update, set to be the moment that Larian fully hands creative control over to the community, isn't due to drop until September, but that should mean that you've got time to run the campaign at least once before the last big content drop.

If you're still not convinced, let the game's critical reception speak for it: 'Overwhelmingly Positive' across more than 500,000 reviews, the winner of multiple game of the year awards including a record-breaking sweep, and having sold more than 10 million copies, I'm pretty sure we're talking about what'll still be held up as one of the games of the decade by the time we get to 2029. So you might as well pick it up for a little less cash than normal.

Still don't believe me? My Baldur's Gate 3 review couldn't be much more glowing.