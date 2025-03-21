Pokemon TCG Pocket is getting yet another new expansion as the addition of shinies and Gen 9 Pokemon keep free-to-play players drowning in new cards to collect

Pokemon TCG Pocket has lifted the veil on its next expansion, Shining Revelry, which launches on March 27 alongside the game's first ranked season. As the name implies, the big addition for this expansion is going to be shiny Pokemon.

"The new Shining Revelry themed booster pack allows players to discover a variety of Shiny Pokémon cards - featuring fan-favorites such as Charizard ex, Lucario ex, and Pachirisu - by opening digital booster packs and using the wonder pick feature," as The Pokemon Company explains in a press relase. "Shiny Pokémon cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket sparkle beautifully when tilted, offering an exciting new way to view the cards in a digital format."

Pokémon TCG Pocket: Shining Revelry | Official Trailer

It's not clear exactly how the shiny cards fit into the set, but the card art in the gallery below shows a few identical cards with both normal and shiny variants of new cards, like Lucario ex and a new version of Charizard ex. The shinies each appear to have a new rarity marker on them, so it seems safe to expect these cards to be especially difficult to come by.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: The Pokemon Company) (Image credit: The Pokemon Company) (Image credit: The Pokemon Company) (Image credit: The Pokemon Company) (Image credit: The Pokemon Company) (Image credit: The Pokemon Company) (Image credit: The Pokemon Company) (Image credit: The Pokemon Company) (Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon TCG Pocket has been getting expansions on a monthly basis since the launch of Mythical Island last December, and the tone of the community's response to this announcement on places like Twitter, Reddit, and the YouTube comment section suggests that everybody's drowning in new cards to collect - especially free-to-play players. Regular new content is surely a good thing, but it can equally feel like this kind of release cadence amounts to weaponized FOMO.

The official Pokemon Trading Card Game Shining Revelry release time is set for 11pm PT on March 26, so you'll be able to dig in bright and early on March 27.

