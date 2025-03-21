Pokemon TCG Pocket is getting yet another new expansion as the addition of shinies and Gen 9 Pokemon keep free-to-play players drowning in new cards to collect

News
By published

Shining Revelry launches alongside ranked season one on March 27

Pokemon TCG Pocket
(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon TCG Pocket has lifted the veil on its next expansion, Shining Revelry, which launches on March 27 alongside the game's first ranked season. As the name implies, the big addition for this expansion is going to be shiny Pokemon.

"The new Shining Revelry themed booster pack allows players to discover a variety of Shiny Pokémon cards - featuring fan-favorites such as Charizard ex, Lucario ex, and Pachirisu - by opening digital booster packs and using the wonder pick feature," as The Pokemon Company explains in a press relase. "Shiny Pokémon cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket sparkle beautifully when tilted, offering an exciting new way to view the cards in a digital format."

Pokémon TCG Pocket: Shining Revelry | Official Trailer - YouTube Pokémon TCG Pocket: Shining Revelry | Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

It's not clear exactly how the shiny cards fit into the set, but the card art in the gallery below shows a few identical cards with both normal and shiny variants of new cards, like Lucario ex and a new version of Charizard ex. The shinies each appear to have a new rarity marker on them, so it seems safe to expect these cards to be especially difficult to come by.

Image 1 of 9
Pokemon TCG Pocket
(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon TCG Pocket has been getting expansions on a monthly basis since the launch of Mythical Island last December, and the tone of the community's response to this announcement on places like Twitter, Reddit, and the YouTube comment section suggests that everybody's drowning in new cards to collect - especially free-to-play players. Regular new content is surely a good thing, but it can equally feel like this kind of release cadence amounts to weaponized FOMO.

The official Pokemon Trading Card Game Shining Revelry release time is set for 11pm PT on March 26, so you'll be able to dig in bright and early on March 27.

Check out our latest Pokemon TCG Pocket best decks tier list.

See more Mobile Gaming News
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry
Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry release date and details
Pokemon TCG Pocket Triumphant Light
Pokemon TCG Pocket Triumphant Light expansion release date and all details revealed so far
Pokemon The Card Game Pocket Arceus EX
Pokemon TCG Pocket is finally getting ranked matches along with a special event, and a new set of cards adding God itself to the gacha
Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion
Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown release date and details
James, Jessie, and Wobbuffet from Team Rocket crying
Pokemon TCG: Destined Rivals leaks suggest the upcoming set won’t feature Team Rocket as prominently as its Japanese counterpart
Pokemon TCG Pocket sleep cards and decks
Pokemon TCG Pocket events calendar (Mar 2025)
Latest in Pokemon
Pokemon TCG Pocket
Pokemon TCG Pocket is getting yet another new expansion as the addition of shinies and Gen 9 Pokemon keep free-to-play players drowning in new cards to collect
Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry
Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry release date and details
Pokemon GO
Despite new ownership's iffy history, Pokemon GO lead claims intrusive ads and playtime restrictions won't plague the game: "Not now, not ever"
Lego Pikachu tail over the top of the &#039;Who&#039;s that Pokemon?&#039; anime screen
Lego Pokemon revealed for 2026 after 'shocking' Pikachu tease
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot
Pokemon Legends: Z-A is the first game its lead has directed, and he's focused on making the RPG a "good one" as it reportedly continues through its "final fine-tuning phase"
Psyduck looking stressed next to Misty
Pokemon streamer builds a controller so bad that it takes them a full 80 minutes to walk to FireRed's first city
Latest in News
Pokemon TCG Pocket
Pokemon TCG Pocket is getting yet another new expansion as the addition of shinies and Gen 9 Pokemon keep free-to-play players drowning in new cards to collect
Yasuke pets a dog in the hideout in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows lets you add dozens of cute animals to your hideout, and all you have to do is pet them
Dichen Lachman as Gemma in Severance season 2
One Severance season 2 fan theory gives even bleaker meaning to Mark S's Cold Harbor mission
Xenomorph in Alien: Earth
Alien: Earth gets "suspenseful" teaser in behind-closed-doors showcase of Noah Hawley’s new sci-fi show
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows protagonist Yasuke
Joining the chorus of positive reviews, Baldur's Gate 3 developer says Assassin's Creed Shadows has the series' best combat "in years"
Severance season 2 trailer
Silo and Severance season 2 may have scored over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, but Apple is reportedly losing over $1 billion a year on streaming
More about pokemon
Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry release date and details
Pokemon GO

Despite new ownership's iffy history, Pokemon GO lead claims intrusive ads and playtime restrictions won't plague the game: "Not now, not ever"
Flow

Flow won big as this year's Oscars underdog against Pixar and Netflix, and it's proof of the power of storytelling over dialogue
See more latest
Most Popular
Yasuke pets a dog in the hideout in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows lets you add dozens of cute animals to your hideout, and all you have to do is pet them
Dichen Lachman as Gemma in Severance season 2
One Severance season 2 fan theory gives even bleaker meaning to Mark S's Cold Harbor mission
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 dialogue
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Hans Capon actor wants another sequel, and even though he's already got his own ideas, he thinks "Warhorse will smash it" regardless: "They never get it wrong"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows protagonist Yasuke
Joining the chorus of positive reviews, Baldur's Gate 3 developer says Assassin's Creed Shadows has the series' best combat "in years"
Girls&#039; Frontline 2 screenshot
I didn’t expect this post-apocalyptic anime RPG to be a cozy game, but a new Girls’ Frontline 2 update is bringing the vibes
Xenomorph in Alien: Earth
Alien: Earth gets "suspenseful" teaser in behind-closed-doors showcase of Noah Hawley’s new sci-fi show
Batman and the Jason Todd Robin leap into action.
Sweet Tooth creator Jeff Lemire revisits the early days of Batman's second Robin, Jason Todd
Sydney Sweeney
A viral creepy Reddit story about a missing girl is being made into a thriller movie with Madame Web's Sydney Sweeney
Severance season 2 trailer
Silo and Severance season 2 may have scored over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, but Apple is reportedly losing over $1 billion a year on streaming
The Summer Hikaru Died still
Netflix's new horror anime series The Summer Hikaru Died is coming this year, and it has a creepy new poster to set the tone