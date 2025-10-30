Pokemon Legends Z-A's first update eases the grind for its best Mega Evolution stones, and flattens a nasty bug that stops players from catching Pokemon entirely

The Pokemon Company has confirmed two issues are set to be fixed in a future update for Pokemon Legends: Z-A and some upcoming changes to the ranked battle system to make getting Mega Stones a bit easier.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A takes place in Kalos, the region first introduced in Pokemon X and Y, and, after 12 years, finally introduces Mega Evolution forms for them. However, rather than getting the Mega Stones required during your adventure, Game Freak has decided you have to earn them by ranking up in online battles. Ranked Battles in Season 1 had players having to reach Rank K (for those unaware, ranking goes from Z-A, like the title of the game) to get the new form for Greninja, but Game Freak has changed this up to make it a bit less tedious.

Season 2's main reward – Delphoxite – is also having its rank requirement lowered to Rank S, which is eight ranks lower than K (which will presumably be the requirement going forward). Plus, Ranked Battles are receiving a balance update. Soon, there will be an adjustment to the points awarded "to prevent points from decreasing based on match outcomes" and a partial "increase and add to the battle rewards received after each match."

