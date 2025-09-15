Pokemon Legends Z-A locks the Mega Evolutions for the Kalos starters to ranked seasons, making them impossible to get without paying for Nintendo Switch Online

The Pokemon Company and Nintendo revealed new Mega Evolutions for the Kalos trio in Pokemon Legends Z-A , but it turns out you'll need to be paying for Nintendo Switch Online to get them.

During last week's Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that Pokemon Legends Z-A would be getting new DLC, with two versions of Mega Raichu being the star of the show, so it's easy to forget we saw new Mega Evolutions on top of that. As Pokemon Legends Z-A is set in the Kalos region (of Pokemon X and Y fame), it's only natural that the trio of Kalos starters are represented in the game, with Chesnaught, Delphox, and Greninja finally getting Mega evolutions 12 years later.

However, there's a catch. The Pokemon website updated with more info on these new Mega Evolutions, revealing just how you'll get the Mega Stones necessary to awaken the Mega Evolution forms of the three Pokemon. Starting upon the game's launch on October 16, there will be ranked seasons in the Z-A Battle Club, with season 1's reward for ranking up being Greninjite, Season 2 offering Delphoxite, and Season 3 giving you Chesnaughtite. The post doesn't clarify just how many ranks you have to climb, either.

So, not only will you be waiting until a while after launch to get your hands on the Mega Stone for the coolest of the three starters (Chesnaught, obviously), but you also need to compete online to get them. Plus, if you get the game for Christmas, for example, you'll probably have missed the chance to get one of the stones (although it was confirmed that these are "planned to be redistributed in future seasons.")

But on top of that, the Z-A Battle Arena is an online mode, meaning that unless you shell out the money for a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you won't be able to obtain the Mega Evolution forms of the Kalos trio, with the website confirming "Greninjite, Delphoxite, and Chesnaughtite stones cannot normally be obtained during regular gameplay." And considering the Raichu Mega forms are locked to the DLC, that means there are now five Mega Evolutions you can't get without paying extra on top of the game.

