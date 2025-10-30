Pokemon Legends Z-A is sending players to an IRL Pokemon Center in Japan to show off their best Slowpoke mimicry, all for a special version of the pocket pal

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is offering Japanese players a special version of Slowpoke, but only if they're willing to head to a real-life Pokemon Center and make a fool of themselves.

As reported by Game With (with translation from Automaton ) Nintendo is offering a special variant of Slowpoke to players via the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mystery Gift feature. While going to in-person events to receive special Pokemon is nothing new, this time around, there's a catch to the proceedings. This time, you have to go to special Pokemon Center stores in Japan, walk up to the staff, and do your best impression of the Slowpoke's call, "Yaaan," after which you will be presented with a Mystery Gift code for the special Slowpoke.

This Slowpoke arrives inside a snazzy Cherish Ball and has a different move list than regular Slowpokes – knowing the otherwise TM-exclusive Calm Mind and Safeguard moves – although it does start at level 5, so it won't be the most useful if you've already completed your journey through Pokemon Legends: Z-A, but it's proof you managed to make a strange noise at a shop worker, and isn't that enough?

This promotion is only available until November 30, 2025, meaning unless you're in Japan by then or have the funds to plan a very last-minute holiday for a special Slowpoke, you'll have to miss out on it, but I suppose if you have a Cherish Ball and the required TMs, you could always pretend you've done it. You can even go out and "Yaaan" at someone in your local Tesco or Wal-Mart (which, for moral reasons, we do not condone, but we can't stop you).

