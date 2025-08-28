Pokemon Legends: Z-A buffs up one of X and Y's best 'mons as it introduces Mega Hawlucha, which might have the RPG's coolest new form yet

We just got our first look at yet another new Mega Evolution being introduced to Pokemon Legends: Z-A this October, with the powerful Fighting/Flying-type Hawlucha the next in line for a big buff.

Mega Evolution – the battle gimmick introduced in Generation 6's Pokemon X and Y – is making a grand return in Legends: Z-A, allowing certain 'mons to temporarily power up with new forms. As well as returning Megas like Charizard and Absol, The Pokemon Company has also been revealing a few new faces, kicking things off with Mega Dragonite and Mega Victreebel , and now Hawlucha.

Hawlucha's new Mega Evolved form wasn't unveiled in a typical trailer, but rather an animated short of a WWE-style fight between it and a Machamp. After taking a beating, Hawlucha thinks fondly about its friendship with its trailer before powering up – donning a gold and black mask complete with matching gold details along its shoulders.

An official press release confirms that Mega Hawlucha keeps the Fighting/Flying typing of its base form – something I don't think fans will be disappointed about since it's a fairly unique combination in the first place, mirrored only by Galarian Zapdos and Flamigo.

"Bulked up by Mega Evolution, it uses its muscles to take hit after hit from opponents' moves and flex its own strength," the press release says. "After luring its opponent into attacking, it retaliates to make them flinch before diving at them using its signature move, Flying Press, to aim for victory." You can see how it looks in the actual game below.

Hawlucha was already a strong Pokemon in the first place, so I imagine its Mega Evolved form is going to be a particularly powerful one. Notably, out of the three new ones revealed so far, this is the only Mega introduced in Legends: Z-A that's for a Kalos-region Pokemon. This could change, of course, but for now it's a pretty special Gen 6 'mon.

I'll be honest, I wasn't sure if the animated video was also going to show off a Mega Machamp at the same time, but I'll take this. Mega Hawlucha is probably the coolest-looking new form yet, even if I'm admittedly very fond of the significantly sillier Mega Victreebel.

