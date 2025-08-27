New Pokemon Legends: Z-A gameplay shows off how the RPG's trainer stealth attacks work, and they look so brutal that we're going to feel like we're part of Team Rocket

Pokemon Legends Z-A is finally updating the decades-old battle system, introducing real-time combat into the mainline games for the first time. It's also adding a very city-specific feature: the ability to sneak up on people and jump them while they're unaware of you lurking in the shadows. Now, we can finally see it in action.

Some footage which appears to be from the recent Gamescom demo of Pokemon Legends Z-A as all the in-game text is in German. We see the protagonist crouch-walking into an alleyway, zig-zagging between chest-high obstacles like signs and crates, sneaking up on an unsuspecting trainer and their Buneary.

Pokémon Legends Z-A gameplay showing stealth surprise attacks!If you crouch and sneak up behind a trainer, you can launch a surprise attack. On the other hand, if a trainer spots you, your Pokémon may flinch and be defenseless for a certain periodpic.twitter.com/uzj5JgiyuxAugust 27, 2025

Whichever mugger is controlling the protagonist then orders their Fletchling to lock on to the other trainer's little bunny and stabs it in the back with its beak, landing what looks like a critical hit. It's a strong way to start a battle, albeit a somewhat dishonorable one.

Apparently, the same thing can happen to you, with Twitter news account Genki stating, "if a trainer spots you, your Pokémon may flinch and be defenseless for a certain period." So, I'll give you the same advice I give to all my friends who come and visit me in London: watch your back in those alleyways.

One reply to the video on Twitter shows Batman emerging from the haze and dragging a helpless goon down into it. After that creepy Mega Victreebel trailer , maybe Pokemon is becoming a stealth horror series.

While you wait for the game's October 16 launch date, check out our ranking of the best Pokemon games in the series and see how many you can beat before then.