Astro Bot has every single PlayStation cameo you could think of - except Bloodborne

Sony just unveiled a brand new Astro Bot game, a continuation of one of PlayStation's secret best franchises, and it's got just about every cameo you can imagine - except FromSoftware's Bloodborne.

The stellar-looking new Astro Bot game can be seen just below, with the three-minute PlayStation State of Play trailer where the titular bot roams around colorful environments and batters robots senseless. It's also chock full of the usual PlayStation cameos we came to expect with 2020's Astro game, a launch pack-in title for the PS5, but sadly there's no Bloodborne to be found.

Yes, it's got Aloy, Kratos, Nathan Drake, the monkey from Ape Escape, and so, so many more PlayStation cameos in the new game. Sadly, if you thought Sony would be paying homage to one of the most beloved PlayStation games of all time in its new game, you'd be unfortunately mistaken.

It's worth pointing out that Bloodborne did have a cameo in the last Astro Bot game in 2020, which makes this entire thing even stranger. You can see the cameo just below in the fantastic Astro's Playroom, but this time there's no Hunter-looking bot swinging a saw cleaver around.

What makes this entire thing even funnier is that, in the run-up to yesterday's PlayStation State of Play showcase, speculation was rife that Bloodborne would somehow turn up during the showcase. Honestly, this is on par with Hollow Knight: Silksong clownery at this point, but damn if the Bloodborne fans out there don't get needlessly excited with every new showcase.

Astro Bot is out later this year on September 6, exclusively for PS5, without a Bloodborne cameo for now.

