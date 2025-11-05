Xbox wants to know how fun Ghost of Yotei is in a new survey, and fans immediately have some questions of their own: "Does this mean the game will be available on Xbox?"

Xbox Insider Program members have been in for a bit of a surprise over the last day or so, with some being given a survey asking them about none other than the PS5-exclusive Sucker Punch game, Ghost of Yotei.

Numerous posts across social media show users being hit with the survey, which opens by saying: "We are looking to understand how you feel about a recently released game you may have played. If you've played Ghost of Yotei since it came out, please take a minute to fill out a short survey about your experience."

As for the questions, users are reportedly being asked how long they've played Ghost of Yotei for since launch, "how fun" they found it, "how difficult" it was, and "how quickly did the level of difficulty change as the game progressed?"

Obviously, users have some questions of their own. "Does this mean the game will be available on Xbox? I know that it might not mean anything," one user on Twitter asks . "I hope it is what we thinking. PlayStation IPs having plans to release on Xbox with Xbox gamerscores," says another .

Unfortunately for any Xbox fans hopeful for a Ghost of Yotei port, though, this survey certainly doesn't confirm anything. "I've taken similar Xbox surveys that asked about other PS IP that will likely never intentionally release on Xbox (GoW, Astrobot, etc)," one user points out .

There's also the possibility that Xbox is doing some market research and trying to gauge interest in games like Ghost of Yotei, rather than Sucker Punch's latest title specifically. "I mean if we’re being real about it they're probably just asking and if it's overwhelming praise they'll make a similar game," one user speculates .

All in all, it's a bit of a mystery – a Ghost of Yotei port is probably the least likely outcome, but hey, who knows? Xbox has certainly been enjoying its own multi-platform ventures lately, but whether Sony would ever dream of following in its footsteps is another matter.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Be sure to check out our Ghost of Yotei review if you're yet to pick up the game yourself, as well as our Ghost of Yotei tips to get you started.