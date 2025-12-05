Monster Hunter Wilds' next big update and turn-based spin-off RPG Monster Hunter Stories 3 get a dedicated showcase set for next week

Capcom has set a showcase dedicated entirely to its big creature-bashing, leather outfit-making action series, focused on Monster Hunter Wilds' new big update coming later this month and next year's turn-based spin-off RPG Monster Hunter Stories 3. A series this – ahem – monstrously big deserves its own show, after all.

The Monster Hunter Showcase airs next Monday, December 8, at 2pm PT and 10pm GMT on YouTube. Capcom promises "all the info on Monster Hunter Wilds Free Title Update 4," which is dropping on December 16, alongside more details about Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, which has a release date of March 13, 2026 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, and PS5.

[TEASER] Monster Hunter Showcase - December 2025 - YouTube Watch On

So far, we already know Wilds' fourth free title update sees the return of the Giant Halberd Dragon Gogmazios for the first time in over a decade. It'll also include new seasonal events, endgame content, weapon tweaks, and performance improvements. Those performance woes, specifically on PC, have been a thorn in Monster Hunter Wilds' side since release, so much so that the new blockbuster is actually being outsold by older Monster Hunter games.

Just don't go into the showcase expecting any expansions or beefier announcements related to Wilds, as Capcom clarifies it'll "focus solely" on the upcoming update.

As for Monster Hunter Stories 3, the JRPG might be carrying the name of the 3DS' cheery spin-offs, but it's also pivoting into slightly darker territory with a story about warring kingdoms. Capcom's committing to return to JRPGs in a big way with the game.

After Monster Hunter Wilds' year of performance woes, Capcom says Resident Evil Requiem won't share the same fate: "At present, we do not anticipate similar risks."