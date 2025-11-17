After Monster Hunter Wilds' year of performance woes, Capcom says Resident Evil Requiem won't share the same fate: "At present, we do not anticipate similar risks"

News
By published

Given the RE Engine has been great for everything but open worlds, I'd believe it

Resident Evil Requiem trailer
(Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom seems to think that Resident Evil Requiem won't face the same fate as Monster Hunter Wilds when it comes to PC performance.

At the start of 2025, Monster Hunter Wilds seemed like a shoe-in for game of the year contention based on our Monster Hunter Wilds review, but now I'd be shocked if it gets more than one nomination for Best RPG to fill space in the category that Expedition 33 might win anyway. And even while Monster Hunter Wilds has some gameplay issues, the game's frankly terrible performance issues have really taken the wind out of its sails across the year. Given Capcom's attempt at a 2024 game of the year, Dragon's Dogma 2, also faced similar performance woes on PC, some are worried that this will be the usual for the developer going forward.

And to Capcom's credit, the RE Engine has been a fantastic engine when it comes to linear single-player titles like Resident Evil 7, 8, and Devil May Cry 5 – and it's even sometimes excelled outside of that genre, like with Street Fighter 6.

The two main offenders in terms of performance issues under the RE Engine are Monster Hunter Wilds and Dragon's Dogma 2 – both massive open-world games. I feel like the RE Engine just isn't entirely suited to larger-scale titles.