Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leads the Golden Joystick Award 2025 charge for most nominations, nudging out Death Stranding 2, Ghost of Yotei, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

The year is coming to an end, and that can only mean one thing – It's time to vote on the best games of the year as the Golden Joysticks are back for 2025. Voting is now open in 21 categories, ranging from Best Storytelling and Multiplayer to Best Game Trailer and Most Wanted. There's also a new award for Best Remake / Remaster.

Leading the way on nominations so far is JRPG love letter Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which is up for six prizes, including Studio of the Year. Not far behind, though, are the likes of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Ghost of Yōtei, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, which have four nominations each. Meanwhile, popular indie hits like Hollow Knight: Silksong, Sword of the Sea, and Peak are also represented with multiple nominations each.

Voting is now open and will remain so until 5pm PDT / 8pm EDT / midnight GMT on October 31, 2025. As always, there's more to come – the "Ultimate Game of the Year" shortlist will be announced on November 3 and voting will go live the same day. There will also be an additional selection of critically acclaimed winners that will be unveiled at the awards ceremony on November 20.

Now that's out of the way, here are the awards and nominees.

Golden Joystick Awards 2025 nominations

Best Storytelling

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

SILENT HILL f

Blue Prince

Mafia: The Old Country

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy

Best Multiplayer Game

Battlefield 6

PEAK

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN

Split Fiction

Mario Kart World

REMATCH

Best Visual Design

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Midnight Walk

Ghost of Yōtei

Sword of the Sea

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Best Indie Game

Blue Prince

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Wanderstop

Skin Deep

despelote

Herdling

Abiotic Factor

Baby Steps

Caves of Qud

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Best Indie Game - Self Published

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hades II

Sword of the Sea

PEAK

Keep Driving

Spilled!

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders

DELTARUNE

Promise Mascot Agency

Consume Me

Still Playing Award - PC and Console

Minecraft

Dead by Daylight

HELLDIVERS 2

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

Satisfactory

Call of Duty: Warzone

Marvel Rivals

Fortnite

Apex Legends

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X

GTA Online

Warframe

Still Playing Award - Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile

Pokémon GO

Subway Surfers

Clash Royale

Honkai: Star Rail

Genshin Impact

Zenless Zone Zero

Roblox

Free Fire

PUBG MOBILE

Best Remake / Remaster

METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter

The Talos Principle: Reawakened

Gears of War: Reloaded

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

Studio of the Year

Team Cherry

Sandfall Interactive

Aggro Crab and Landfall

Bloober Team

Sloclap

Rebellion

Best Game Expansion

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants

Lies of P: Overture

No Man's Sky: Voyagers

Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain

Assassin's Creed Shadows - Claws of Awaji

Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest

Best Audio Design

Ghost of Yōtei

Battlefield 6

Donkey Kong Bananza

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Two Point Museum

Cronos: The New Dawn

Best Soundtrack

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

South of Midnight

SILENT HILL f

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

DELTARUNE

Sword of the Sea

Best Lead Performer

Jennifer English - Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Troy Baker - Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Tom McKay - Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Alex Jordan - Jan Dolski in The Alters

Erika Ishii - Atsu in Ghost of Yōtei

Adriyan Rae - Hazel in South of Midnight

Best Supporting Performer

Troy Baker - Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Jim High - Erik in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Ben Starr - Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Lucy Griffiths - Alva in Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

Logan Cunningham - Hades II

Marios Gavrilis - Emmerich Voss in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

PC Game of the Year

Hollow Knight: Silksong

The Alters

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

PEAK

Abiotic Factor

Dune: Awakening

Console Game of the Year

Donkey Kong Bananza

Monster Hunter Wilds

Ghost of Yōtei

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Mario Kart World

Best Early Access Game

Grounded 2

Schedule I

9 Kings

R.E.P.O.

skate.

White Knuckle

Best Gaming Hardware

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD

Elgato Facecam 4K

Razer Blade 16

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D

Best Game Adaptation

Devil May Cry (Netflix)

Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)

The Last of Us Season 2 (HBO)

A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Secret Level (Prime Video)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures)

Best Game Trailer

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2

Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Trailer

Rhythm Doctor - Official Release Date Trailer

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn - Announcement Trailer

ROMEO IS A DEAD MAN - Announcement Trailer

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Official CGI Trailer – Live a Life Medieval

Most Wanted Game

Grand Theft Auto VI

Resident Evil Requiem

The Witcher 4

Black Myth: Zhong Kui

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Night

007 First Light

EXODUS

Subnautica 2

Light No Fire

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

SAROS

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Crimson Desert

KINGDOM HEARTS IV

Marvel's Wolverine

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

OD - KNOCK

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Additional category winners – including "Breakthrough Award" and "Critics' Choice Award" will be selected by a panel of journalists from brands including gamesradar.com, pcgamer.com, FGS, Edge magazine, and Retro Gamer, plus Future’s trusted network of freelance writers. These winners will be revealed on the night.