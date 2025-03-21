Monster Hunter Wilds' first free title update is getting a showcase next week to unveil "a host" of new additions coming to the action RPG

Expect more than just Mizutsune's arrival

Monster Hunter Wilds
A new Monster Hunter Wilds showcase is on the way, this time to give a proper look at the action RPG's first free title update that's arriving early next month.

Announced today, the showcase – which is being hosted by producer Ryozo Tsujimoto – will take place next week on Tuesday, March 25, at 7am PT / 10am ET / 2pm GMT. So far, it looks like the returning Leviathan monster Mizutsune is the star of the update, so we can almost certainly expect to see some of that, but Capcom teases "a host of other new additions," too.

We might have already been given some clues as to what some of those other new bits are because, for anyone who thought that Wilds was too easy, it was already confirmed that "a new level of challenge" is coming with "a monster of formidable strength at a level above Tempered." It wasn't previously clarified if this monster is the aforementioned Mizutsune or something else entirely, as a short summary of the update from last month noted that beyond the unnamed tough foe, "another challenging monster will also await you!" With that in mind, there should be at least two new monsters to take on, and we can expect to get our collective butt kicked by no less than one of them.

Beyond this, the extra good news is that the upcoming title update is just the first of multiple to come. In a recent video, the game's producer noted that Capcom was "working on title updates," plural, and asked fans to "keep an eye out for news about those." Furthermore, art director Kaname Fujioka noted: "We have lots in store, both already announced updates and some we're still working on, and we're doing our best to make the game as enjoyable as possible for everyone."

In our Monster Hunter Wilds review, we called the action RPG the "new peak of the series" – if you're just getting stuck in, be sure to check out our guide to the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons.

