Capcom promises "lots in store" for Monster Hunter Wilds beyond just "the planned title updates," not to mention the "series as a whole"

The first big patch arrives next month

Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
(Image credit: Capcom)

As Capcom continues working towards its first free update for Monster Hunter Wilds, with new monsters like Mizutsune coming to the action RPG, the game's lead developers say there's more in store for the new game – and the series as a whole, too.

Speaking in a recent video message on Monster Hunter Wilds, producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, art director Kaname Fujioka, and director Yuya Tokuda teased new content and announcements to come. Looking to the future of Wilds, Tsujimoto tells fans to "keep an eye out" for news on title updates – the first of which drops in April, with another timed for summer. "It's only been a few weeks since Wilds launched, but we're already working on title updates, so keep an eye out for news about those," he said.

Tokuda says the developers have been taking fan feedback into consideration, telling players to "please look forward" to more than just the unveiled title updates that the community already knows are in the works: "We've been gathering player feedback, including via a number of surveys, and will continue making adjustments through not only the planned title updates but in updates released at other times."

Fujioka echoes Tokuda's words, reiterating that more is coming to Wilds than just the "already announced updates" players are anticipating. "We have lots in store, both already announced updates and some we're still working on, and we're doing our best to make the game as enjoyable as possible for everyone," he added. "We'll be sharing more announcements in the future." That's not all fans have to be excited for, either.

According to Tsujimoto, "There is so much more in store, not just for Wilds but for the series as a whole." These are certainly wonderful times to be a Monster Hunter stan, it seems, with what our own Monster Hunter Wilds review calls "the new peak of the series" being out and with more where that came from. I personally can't wait for the first title update to launch early next month, either, with hopes for some dual blade-shaped additions and perhaps some balance changes for the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons.

