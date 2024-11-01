How to fix the Monster Hunter Wilds Black Screen glitch
If you get a black screen after character creation in the Monster Hunter Wilds beta, here's why
The Monster Hunter Wilds Black Screen glitch after character creation is limited to PC (at least so far) and it's a consequence of upscaling - for some reason the Beta really doesn't seem to get along with it as a feature. That means console players shouldn't have to worry about this one, but those playing the beta on Steam are likely to have trouble. If you're struggling with the black screen glitch in the Monster Hunter Wilds beta, here's how to resolve it.
Black screen fix in Monster Hunter Wilds
If you have the black screen after character creation in Monster Hunter Wilds, you need to turn off upscaling on your PC, as mentioned. Upscaling is supposed to use super-resolution imaging to improve performance without compromising on image quality, but at time of writing, the beta for Monster Hunter Wilds doesn't seem to play along well with it.
To turn off upscaling, before you start the game properly, go into the settings menu on the main screen, and to the "Graphics" tab. Once there, scroll down to the option marked "Upscaling (Super-Resolution Imaging)", and disable it.
Once this is done, the glitch should be sorted, and completing character creation should let you go into the main game without the black screen cutting you off. It's not clear at the time of writing why upscaling is causing this, but that is arguably the purpose of a beta - to find errors like these and identify them before the full release in February.
