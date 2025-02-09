As PSN outages subside, Capcom might extend Monster Hunter Wilds' open beta for an extra day as the "test period was cut short"

Capcom is thinking about extending the second Monster Hunter Wilds open beta because of the recent PSN outages.

The publisher acknowledged that the outages caused "inconvenience as you were unable to participate in the test" in a recent social media post. "Considering that a significant portion of the test period was cut short, we are currently examining the possibility of conducting an additional approximately 24-hour session next weekend or later."

The PlayStation Network was down for basically the entirety of yesterday, February 8, meaning it was impossible for most people to play online games, digitally-owned games, and connect to services like the PlayStation Store. The PSN outage also came at a particularly bad time for fans of slaying big beasts, though.

Monster Hunter Wilds' second open beta was set to take place across two weekends with the first running from February 6 to February 9. Of course, the outages meant that PS5 players couldn't access the beta or its online features for a essentially third of its runtime, but it seems like Capcom might be making up for it in the future.

Sony itself hasn't fully detailed what caused the issues, although it did state that "network services have fully recovered from an operational issue." To make up for blunder, it's automatically giving "all PlayStation Plus members" an "additional 5 days of service."

Elsewhere in the game, Monster Hunter Wilds fans were delighted to see the return of the nightmarish bug that turns everyone into a PS1-style blob. It didn't come as too much of a surprise since Capcom warned folks ahead of time that improvements made since the first beta wouldn't surface until the game's full release on February 28. However, even the developers were happy to see fans embracing the cursed bug.

