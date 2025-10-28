Former Microsoft and Blizzard exec says new Xbox consoles are "just PCs," and that might be why World of Warcraft is "killing addons"

Mike Ybarra, former president of Blizzard Entertainment and Xbox corporate vice president, responds to reports of the possible next-gen console from Microsoft – one he apparently sees as more of a computer, really, than a console at all.

A recent rundown on the potential new Xbox from Windows Central has been making rounds online thanks to its supposed similarities to a PC. With comparisons drawn between the Xbox Full Screen Experience to Valve's own SteamOS interface and Big Picture Mode, one that users may be able to exit out of to access Windows as they would on a laptop or desktop, it's no wonder why it's starting to sound like a desktop – and Ybarra himself sees the possible next-gen device as such.

"First off, the next 'Xbox consoles' are just PCs," writes the ex-Blizzard lead in response to the report from Windows Central, which also reveals that the discussed new Xbox console will be able to run Battle.net and World of Warcraft seamlessly… much like a computer can, and notably, consoles cannot. "Which is fine," continues Ybarra, "But maybe this is why they're killing addons. Casual WoW Inc."

For anyone out of the loop regarding his reference to add-ons' removal, Blizzard previously admitted its plan to remove World of Warcraft combat mods – downloads that have been a part of the beloved MMO for years now – and begin phasing them out when Midnight, the game's upcoming expansion, releases. Although the developer stated that this removal will happen to "level the playing field," Ybarra seemingly disagrees.

Not everyone does, however. The top comment under his post showcases as much: "They'll still be able to run add-ons as PCs… and upgrading the base UI experience to add the features of the most needed addons like damage meters, boss timers, upgraded nameplates, more advanced cooldown/buff tracking… is just better for the game overall." Others point out that the supposed next-gen Xbox console is much more than a PC.

"But a PC that can play your console library, which is key," one reply about the future Xbox reads. "No PC can play my console library today." Ybarra isn't the only person within the industry likening the hypothetical Xbox to a PC, though – but we won't actually know what it'll be like until it comes, of course.

