As Destiny 2 servers recover from The Final Shape halting log-ins, skipping cutscenes, and booting players mid-activity, Bungie apologizes and hits the reset button

Destiny 2 servers are finally recovering after the onslaught of players trying to get in to play The Final Shape yesterday, and Bungie has apologized for the inconvenience.

If you guessed that Destiny 2's servers might take a bit of a battering yesterday at The Final Shape's launch, then you'd be correct. Players were simply told that "servers not available" yesterday evening in a Destiny 2 error code, and Bungie suggested restarting your console of choice or Steam to try and get in, as the maintenance period leading into The Final Shape's launch was extended.

As this was all going down yesterday, Bungie took to Twitter to apologize for the inconvenience caused. In the tweet thread below, Bungie writes that it's "hard at work trying to resolve each of these issues as quickly as possible," but reassures players that most of the connection issues stemming from earlier in the day had actually been fixed.

Hey everyone, if connection issues have blocked you from playing or enjoying The Final Shape today, we want to apologize. We’re hard at work trying to resolve each of these issues as quickly as possible, and many of the connection issues from this morning have already been fixed.June 5, 2024

"We built The Final Shape to be an exciting, cathartic, story-driven adventure for everyone to enjoy. We’re truly sorry if connection issues and instability is getting in the way of that experience, and we promise to keep working until these issues are resolved," Bungie adds in the thread. There have also been reports of cutscenes being automatically skipped, and Bungie writes that you can view cutscenes again by "accessing the Replayable Missions node in the middle of the Pale Heart map."

Just a matter of hours ago, Bungie put out the tweet below, further reassuring Destiny 2 players that it had seen "significant improvements after the recent server restarts." The development team does state, however, that there are still ongoing issues with Destiny 2 being able to admit players onto its servers, but doesn't elaborate on what these issues actually are.

We are seeing significant improvements after the recent server restarts. We appreciate everyone's patience while we worked through this major issue. Stay tuned to @BungieHelp for updates on other issues we are still monitoring. https://t.co/zUGMQ92C0PJune 5, 2024

Elsewhere as Destiny 2: The Final Shape went live yesterday, Bungie warned players about bugged abilities. Additionally, the developer said players should avoid jumping into co-op missions during the middle of a mission, and should similarly avoid switching characters during the campaign, if they want their progress to be properly recorded.

