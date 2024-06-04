Bungie shares a critical PSA for Destiny 2 players jumping into The Final Shape today: be careful with the co-op campaign, and expect some bugged abilities

Destiny 2: The Final Shape is upon us, and if what we saw in our hands-on preview of the expansion is anything to go by, it's going to be a big one. As you pile in to take down the Witness, heed Bungie's PSA and make sure you don't mess up your day-one experience.

"Before the first day of The Final Shape begins, we want players to be aware of certain information and issues we are already investigating," Bungie advises in a post collecting "vital info" on the new expansion. The headliner is right up at the top:

"Players progressing through The Final Shape campaign in a fireteam should avoid joining missions in-progress or swapping characters during the campaign to ensure progress is correctly recorded," Bungie warns.

So by all means play through the expansion with some friends, just be sure you stick together mission over mission to avoid any progression hiccups. And while you're at it, keep an eye on your spoils: Bungie adds that, "during The Final Shape campaign, if players do not open the final chest in The Blooming Deep Lost Sector before the cutscene plays, the loot will be lost."

Bungie also singled out a few "known issues" concerning a few abilities, which players are sure to run into at some point as they dive into the new Prismatic subclass combining Light and Dark abilities. Here's the short list of problems here:

Hunter - Knock 'Em Down Aspect does not add Blade Barrage projectiles

Hunter - Arc Staff Super description does not explain that it now applies Blind with the three-hit combo and ground slam

Warlock - Glacial Harvest Aspect will not grant healing upon collecting a Stasis Shard

Titan - Bladefury Superdoes applies Woven Mail inconsistently when paired with the Into The Fray Aspect

Weapons - Deconstruct perk description does not explain that it now refills ammo from reserves

Now-vaulted Triumphs which were being tracked before The Final Shape launch cannot be untracked

Some old seasonal items have not been removed as planned

Placeholder art displayed in "Leaving The Final Shape Campaign" pop-up

No audio for PC players using 3D sound - Bungie recommends disabling Windows Spatial Sound settings for some headphone types

As Destiny 2's The Final Shape expansion brings a 10-year saga to a close, one lead promises Bungie has taken deliberate steps over the past year to erode "barriers" to entry